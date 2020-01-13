wrestling / News
Brian Cage Reportedly Signs Multi-Year AEW Deal
– Brian Cage has reportedly signed with AEW with a multi-year deal. SoCalUncensored.com reports that Cage has signed on with the company after receiving offers from ROH and Impact. ROH’s deal was said to be for the highest amount, but Cage chose AEW for the higher level of exposure.
Cage lost to Rob Van Dam on Sunday’s Impact Hard to Kill, and was carried away from ringside following a Van Terminator. He is booked for a Bar Wrestling show in January 23rd, and it is not yet clear when he’ll debut for AEW.
