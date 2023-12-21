Brian Myers Discusses the Possibility Of Teaming With Matt Cardona In TNA

Brian Myers has re-signed with Impact/TNA, and he recently discussed potentially reuniting with Matt Cardona in the company. As noted, Myers signed a new deal with TNA recently and during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, he discussed the possibility of the Major Players potentially teaming up in the company.

“That’s always an option,” Myers noted. “Matt is doing incredibly well doing what he’s doing, and he’s pretty much the only one in the world doing it the way he’s doing it at the level he’s doing it. He’s got a plethora of options, and he’s won a lot of people over at TNA, so that will always be an option.”

Cardona most recently appeared for Impact at Bound For Glory in October as part of the Call Your Shot Battle Royale. That appearance was a one-off, though both sides have been open to working with one another down the line.