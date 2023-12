On Tuesday it was announced that Brian Myers has signed a new deal with TNA Wrestling.

Myers talked about the deal during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso.

He said, “This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career. The past three-and-a-half years, it’s been a perfect fit. I get to be the best version of myself while being a TNA Wrestling star, so this decision was pretty easy for me.”