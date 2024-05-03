Drew Gulak Reportedly Released From WWE

Drew Gulak’s time in WWE is over, according to a new report. As noted, WWE released a number of NXT talents on Friday. PWInsider reports that Gulak was among those stars released from their contract.

Gulak was with WWE for eight years, signing with the company in 2016, and is a former Cruiserweight Championship. He moved to NXT in late 2022 and formed the No Quarter Catch Crew, a stable with Charley Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne. He was also involved behind the scenes in training celebrities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny for their WWE stints.

Gulak was taken off of TV over WrestleMania weekend after Ronda Rousey alleged that he once grabbed the string of her sweatpants while he was walking by her backstage, making her wary of the culture backstage in WWE at the time. Gulak issued a statement the next day saying that he went to shake hands with those present and when he went to shake Rousey’s, he accidentally touched the drawstring and apologized for it.

Gulak had not appeared on NXT TV since then, and it was implied on TV that the NQCC had the D’Angelo Family take him out as a way to write him out of the group.