WWE Releases NXT Talents Valentina Feroz, Trey Bearhill, More

WWE has released a number of WWE NXT talents including Valentina Feroz, Trey Bearhill and more. Fightful Reports that the following members of the NXT roster were released on Friday:

* Valentina Feroz

* Trey Bearhill (Tiller Bucktrot)

* Keyshawn Leflore

* Julian Baldi

* Emma Diaz

* Kiyah Saint

* Ezekiel Balogun

* Vlad Pavlenko

* Darrell Mason (Deebo)

Feroz and Bearhill had made appearances on WWE NXT, with Feroz a regular women’s tag team along with alumna Yulisa Leon. Mason, Diaz, Baldi, and Leflore were all part of the WWE: Next Gen reality series that aired on Roku.