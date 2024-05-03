wrestling / News

WWE Releases NXT Talents Valentina Feroz, Trey Bearhill, More

May 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Yulisa Leon Valentina Feroz WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released a number of WWE NXT talents including Valentina Feroz, Trey Bearhill and more. Fightful Reports that the following members of the NXT roster were released on Friday:

* Valentina Feroz
* Trey Bearhill (Tiller Bucktrot)
* Keyshawn Leflore
* Julian Baldi
* Emma Diaz
* Kiyah Saint
* Ezekiel Balogun
* Vlad Pavlenko
* Darrell Mason (Deebo)

Feroz and Bearhill had made appearances on WWE NXT, with Feroz a regular women’s tag team along with alumna Yulisa Leon. Mason, Diaz, Baldi, and Leflore were all part of the WWE: Next Gen reality series that aired on Roku.

