Charlie Dempsey Mentions Bloodsport Match On WWE NXT, Drew Gulak Doesn’t Appear

Charlie Dempsey referenced his Bloodsport X match on this week’s WWE NXT, but the No Quarter Catch Club was down a member in Drew Gulak. Tonight’s show saw the stable in a backstage segment where Dempsey talked about his win at Josh Barnett’s show over WrestleMania weekend with Damon Kemp and Myles Borne. He noted that he got a black eye but that didn’t stop him from getting the win.

Gulak, who is a founding member of the foursome, did not appear in the segment nor later in the show when the Kemp and Borne faced Stacks & Luca Crusifino, with The Family getting the win. Gulak’s name was also absent from the TitanTron video.

Gulak’s name was brought into the headlines last week when Ronda Rousey said that he once grabbed the string of her sweatpants while he was walking by her backstage, making her wary of the culture backstage in WWE at the time. Gulak issued a statement the next day saying that he went to shake hands with those present and when he went to shake Rousey’s, he accidentally touched the drawstring and apologized for it.

WWE has not issued a comment on the matter.