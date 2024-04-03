wrestling / News
Drew Gulak Responds To Ronda Rousey’s Accusations Of Inappropriate Conduct
As previously reported, Ronda Rousey recently accused Drew Gulak of inappropriate conduct, claiming that he pulled the drawstring of her sweatpants backstage. She claimed it was a bigger sign of the culture backstage in WWE when it was led by Vince McMahon. In a post on Twitter, Gulak responded to her accusations and said that he apologized when it happened.
He wrote: “Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap.”
