– PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com) reports that two top Superstars are in France right now ahead of WWE Backlash France set for later this weekend. According to the report, John Cena and Charlotte Flair were spotted in France ahead of this weekend’s premium live event.

It’s currently unknown if either them will be appearing at the event, but their attendance in France suggests they will likely be involved in some form. WWE is holding tomorrow’s SmackDown and Saturday’s Backlash France show at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France.

Cena last appeared during the main event at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 last month in Philadelphia. Charlotte Flair has been off TV and rehabbing a knee injury that she suffered in December 2023.