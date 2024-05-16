Footage of Liv Morgan’s 2023 Arrest Available Online

Back in December, Liv Morgan was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid. The drugs charge was dropped in January and the case was closed in February. Law & Crime Network has released bodycam footage of her arrest, which can be seen below.

Morgan pleaded nolo contendere at the time. She was not convicted and paid a fine & court costs.

The footage shows Morgan get pulled over for not staying in her lane. That’s when the officer smelled marijuana. He asked if she was smoking and she said she didn’t but had some in her car. She then asks the person she’s on the phone with to post bail and says she has a vape pen. She told the person on the phone she didn’t know whose vape it was and that she was being arrested. The officer tells Morgan she swerved when she drove and she apologized.