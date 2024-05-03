Ethan Page Removed From AEW Roster Page, Reportedly No Longer With Company

Ethan Page is no longer with AEW, according to a new report. Page was removed from the AEW roster page on Thursday, and Fightful Select reports that the word within the company and elsewhere is that he was no longer there, or that his exit is a formality.

Page had been a regular on ROH TV but vanished from the show over the past few months, while working more independent shows and promoting his Alpha-1 Wrestling company again. The report notes that he was looking to leave the company as early as February and was set for a feud for the ROH TV Championship before Kyle Fletcher’s visa issues caused a delay in the situation.

Page has yet to comment on the matter. He signed with AEW in 2021 and made his debut at AEW Revolution on March 21st of that year.