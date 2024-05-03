wrestling / News
Ricochet Becomes First-Ever WWE Speed Champion, Special Friday Episode Airs
May 3, 2024 | Posted by
WWE presented a special Friday episode of Speed earlier today and Ricochet has been crowned the first-ever Speed champion. Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano in the tournament finals to win the belt.
Ricochet previously defeated Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh to get to the finals, while Gargano defeated Angel and Bronson Reed.
IT'S TIME! ⏰
The #WWESpeed Championship Match is finally here! It's @KingRicochet vs. @JohnnyGargano to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion! 👑 pic.twitter.com/n9maWBDsru
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2024
