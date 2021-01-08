wrestling / News
Brian Myers Signs New Contract With Impact Wrestling
Brian Myers has officially signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling. Myers, who was released by WWE back in April, started making appearances for Impact in July.
Myers took to Twitter to reveal the contract that he’s signed with Impact, though he didn’t release any specifics on the nature of the deal between the two parties.
“Thanks for the money Eddie. You just made the best decision of your life. You now have a workhorse in the prime of his career with a massive chip on his shoulder signed to your roster. The Most Professional Wrestler. @IMPACTWRESTLING is now mine,” Myers wrote.
Myers most recently captured a DQ victory against Josh Alexander on the Dec. 15 edition of Impact on AXS TV.
Thanks for the money Eddie. You just made the best decision of your life. You now have a workhorse in the prime of his career with a massive chip on his shoulder signed to your roster.
The Most Professional Wrestler. @IMPACTWRESTLING is now mine. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FaME7oBpNY
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Miro Reflects on Brodie Lee Having a ‘Rigged Tryout’ in FCW, How Beloved Brodie Was
- Fit Finlay Recalls People Backstage Thinking He and William Regal Hated Each Other, Wrestling As a Lifestyle
- RETRIBUTION Fires Back at Meme Comparing Them to Capitol Hill Insurrectionists
- Mike Bennett on Getting Fired From WWE by a ‘Trump Supporter’ So It Wouldn’t Hurt Their Profits