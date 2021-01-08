Brian Myers Signs New Contract With Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers has officially signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling. Myers, who was released by WWE back in April, started making appearances for Impact in July.

Myers took to Twitter to reveal the contract that he’s signed with Impact, though he didn’t release any specifics on the nature of the deal between the two parties.

“Thanks for the money Eddie. You just made the best decision of your life. You now have a workhorse in the prime of his career with a massive chip on his shoulder signed to your roster. The Most Professional Wrestler. @IMPACTWRESTLING is now mine,” Myers wrote.

Myers most recently captured a DQ victory against Josh Alexander on the Dec. 15 edition of Impact on AXS TV.