Brian Pillman Jr. on Learning From His Father’s Matches, Promotions Trying to Book Him Based Off His Father

– Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Interview Podcast, MLW star Brian Pillman Jr. discussed getting into wrestling as the son of a famous wrestler and how he still learns things from watching his dad’s matches. Pillman is of course the son of the late, great Brian Pillman, and he spoke with Jeffrey about how he feels the pressure of his father’s shadow when he tries to make his own name. Pillman also noted that he’s had some instances where companies have tried to book him in ways that made making his own name independent of his dad difficult. Below are some highlights:

On if he feels pressure to live up to his father’s legacy: “Yeah, there’s definitely a lot of pressure. And there’s a lot of situations that are presented to you that may not even be fitting for you or your character, but are kind of pressed on you in a certain capacity. And we’ve learned that the hard way with certain promotions that have tried to book me in certain ways. And eventually, my true character showed, and my career is going a lot smoother as far as making my own name for myself.”

On if he studies his dad’s matches: “Yeah, I think [I’ve picked up] different things and different lessons. Because his career was so vast, so there’s so much range of performance there. There’s a lot to learn, and there’s a lot to learn at different times in my career as well.”

In the full interview, Pillman talks about being part of the new era Hart Foundation, their war with Dynasty, his relationship with Teddy Hart, his future with MLW, AEW’s success and how that benefits MLW and himself, Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman heading up WWE’s creative, the pressure of trying to live up to his father’s legacy and more.

And if you’re enjoying all of our recent interviews with names like Ethan Page, Lana, Billy Gunn, Low Ki, and Eli Drake and want to support us getting more interviews with big names in wrestling, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, it only takes a few seconds to do and really helps us out!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

Introduction (0:00)

On the upcoming MLW: Fusion TV tapings and who he’s gunning for (0:37)

On the status of his MLW contract and whether it’s exclusive to the company (3:40)

On forming the new era Hart Foundation with Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. (4:56)

On Teddy Hart being a mentor figure for him his relationship with Teddy (5:40)

On when he knew he wanted to be a wrestler (7:06)

On if he feels pressure to live up to his father’s legacy (7:48)

On learning from his father’s matches (8:50)

On if he had the WrestleMania dream when he first got into the business and whether he feels any rush to get to any specific promotion (9:11)

On what other wrestling promotions he likes to watch (10:20)

On MLW’s progress and success as a company and Court Bauer’s work with the promotion (11:12)

On starting his training with Rip Rogers and learning under Lance Storm (13:07)

On his “Alpha Cats” promo with Teddy Hart (15:30)

On AEW’s early success and how AEW and MLW are benefiting each other (17:50)

On his own stock rising in the current wrestling landscape (19:20)

On own goals in the industry (20:11)

On Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman being made Executive Directors of Raw (21:19)

On whether he has aspirations to work in Japan or Mexico (22:17)

On meeting Jushin Liger and Liger’s rivalry with his father (22:46)

On the Hart Foundation’s war with Dynasty and whether it’s coming to a head (23:28)

On what fans can expect from the MLW: Fusion taping in New York City (24:55)

Where to find him (25:16)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play