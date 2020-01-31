Brian Pillman Jr To Get The PWI Rookie of the Year At MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that Brian Pillman Jr will get the PWI Rookie of the Year award at MLW Fightland tomorrow night. Here’s a press release:

Brian Pillman Jr. to be honored by Pro Wrestling Illustrated this Saturday night at MLW’s Philly return

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced Brian Pillman Jr. will be honored by Pro Wrestling Illustrated at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Since 1979 the leading publication in the sport, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, has been covering the sport and each year they give out their year end awards.

This Saturday night at MLW: FIGHTLAND Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Kevin McElvaney will award Brian Pillman Jr the 2019 Rookie of the Year Award.

MLW and Pro Wrestling Illustrated invite you to join Brian Pillman Jr. as he is honored by PWI and their readers.

Matches signed:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk

DREAM MATCH

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

WHO IS THE KING OF KNOCKOUTS?

Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)

FIRST TIME EVER!

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

LUMBERJACK MATCH!

Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez [AAA]

Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice

PRIZE FIGHT CHALLENGE

Dominic Garrini vs. ???

Mance Warner vs. “The Untouchable” Gino Medina

Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James

PHILADELPHIA DEBUT OF…

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich

MYSTERY MATCH

Richard Holliday vs. Mance Warner’s Mystery Man

INTERNATIONAL SHOWCASE

El Lindaman vs. Zenshi

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Dynasty • Konnan • Savio Vega • Logan Creed • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for February 1 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.