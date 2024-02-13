wrestling / News
Britt Baker Attends Madame Web World Premiere Red Carpet Event
February 13, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker attended last night’s red carpet event for the Sony Spider-Man Universe film, Madame Web. You can check out some photos of her outfit at the event that she shared on social media, which you can view below.
Madame Web hits theaters in the US tomorrow. Dr. Baker is reportedly out of action right now due to injury.
Madame Web Premiere 🕸️#MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/MUpFVV9FCA
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) February 13, 2024
