Britt Baker Wants Ben Roethlisberger to Work With Her in AEW

– As previously reported, AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker is a major Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In addition, she told Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker (via Fightful) that she wants Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to appear in AEW.

In fact, the champion has begged AEW CEO to try and make this happen. Dr. Britt Baker commented, “Big Ben did a little thing with DX, remember that? I begged Tony [Khan]. I said, ‘this is the only thing I’ll ever ask from you ever again. Bring him in for something.'”

She later added on wanting Roethlisberger to do something with her in AEW, “I want him to do something in AEW with me. I know (he did something in wrestling), but not the good side. We need to bring him to the good side.”

On Sunday, the Steelers lost to the Kanas City Chiefs in the NFL Playoffs Wild Card game. With the loss, it appears Roethlisberger has wrapped up his pro-NFL career.