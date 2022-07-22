UPDATED: More On Brock Lesnar Leaving Smackdown After Vince McMahon Retirement

UPDATE: A new report has an additional detail on Brock Lesnar reportedly leaving Smackdown after learning of Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bryan Alvarez, who first reported on the news noting that he had heard it from several sources, reports that Lesnar said “derivative of, ‘If he’s gone, I’m gone,'” presumably meaning McMahon.

Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Summerslam. There’s no word at this time of how WWE will handle that if Lesnar does not return.

ORIGINAL: Brock Lesnar has reportedly left the site of tonight’s WWE Smackdown following the announcement that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE. As reported earlier, McMahon announced that he was retiring from the company on Friday afternoon and will not be in charge of creative anymore.

Bryan Alvarez reported minutes ago that according to several sources, Lesnar has left tonight’s show. Lesnar was announced as appearing as he approaches his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next weekend.

WWE has made no announcement regarding Lesnar’s exit from the show at this time.