Brodie Lee Received Trademark Registration on Ring Name Before His Passing

– As reported by Fightful, late professional wrestler Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, was granted the registration certificate for his ring name on December 22 by The United States Patent & Trademark Office. He had previously applied for the trademark on November 26, 2019 about three weeks before he was released from WWE, where he worked as Luke Harper.

Huber would later make his AEW debut being revealed as The Exalted One of The Dark Order on March 18 of this year. The registration certificate for Jonathan Huber, granting him the trademark of Brodie Lee by the USPTO is available HERE.

Huber passed away after due to a lung issue last Saturday (Dec. 26). He was 41 years old.