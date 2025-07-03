Various News: Brody King Donates Proceeds From ‘Abolish ICE’ Shirt, Hair vs. Hair Match Set For CMLL 92nd Anniversary Show

Brody King has donated the proceeds from his “Abolish ICE” T-shirt to the Local Hearts Foundation. As noted, the AEW star wore the shirt at AEW Grand Slam Mexico and proceeded to put the shirt up for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the charity.

King posted to Twitter and noted that $27,758 was donated to Local Hearts Foundation, writing:

“Thank you to everyone that bought a charity shirt. We were able to raise over $27k to help families affected by ICE raids. Thank you to Edgeman for printing and shipping and @travisrt for the design.”

Thank you to everyone that bought a charity shirt. We were able to raise over $27k to help families affected by ICE raids. Thank you to Edgeman for printing and shipping and @travisrt for the design. pic.twitter.com/jkKywo2JbP — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 3, 2025

– Rey Bucanero will battle El Felino in a Hair vs. Hair match at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary Show. The match was announced on this week’s CMLL Informa, during which the contract for the match between the two rivals was signed.

The CMLL 92nd Anniversary Show takes place on September 19th.