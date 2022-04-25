Brody King On Being Labeled A Tag Team Wrestler, Buddy Murphy’s Role In House Of Black

In a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Brody King shared his thoughts on being a tag team wrestler and Buddy Murphy’s role in House of Black. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Brody King on being labeled a tag team wrestler: “It’s funny because I’ve never considered myself like a tag team wrestler, and you know, it wasn’t until recently when I was like, well… I’ve won the Crockett Cup, I’ve won the NWA tag team title, I’ve won the Ring of Honor tag team title, I’ve won the PWG tag team titles. I guess I am a tag team wrestler. But like, in my mind it’s like, I’m a singles wrestler, but I guess I just work really well with a team.”

On Buddy Murphy’s role in House of Black: “He [Buddy Matthews] looks, I feel like, if Buddy just looked like a normal guy, it might be a little bit more jarring. But like, he is so unbelievably jacked, it’s almost like I don’t know of another person that looks the way he does. You know you got Brian Cage or like someone else but Buddy is just this massive human with the most muscle definition I’ve ever seen and he looks like he’s gonna kick the sh*t out of you at all times.”