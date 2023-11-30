Bronson Reed Thinks There’s Interest In a Super Heavyweight Division In WWE

Bronson Reed has been enjoying his battles against big men on Raw, and he believes there is interest for a “super heavyweight” division. Reed and Ivar earned a lot of attention for their match on this week’s Raw, which spilled over into a battle on last night’s episode of NXT. Reed talked about Raw’s big men on Busted Open Radio and you can see the highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On the big man battles on Raw: “I feel like this is something that the fans right now really want to see. It’s sort of been coined ‘Monday Night Meat’. So there’s a few of us on the Monday Night Raw roster. There’s myself, there’s Ivar, there’s Gunther, who you could throw in there as super heavyweight. There’s Otis. There’s a lot of meat to be slapped on Mondays, and I’m trying to reign that division. Big men slapping meat. I’ve let my fans know that they’re now meatheads. That’s what I call my fans, all Meatheads. But yeah, last night was a good test for myself. As I said, I want to be the king of that division. Ivar is up there with me. Even just walking around, doing things one that is not an easy experience for guys this big. So to get in there and have someone that’s matched my size and trying to do the things that I try to do to smaller guys is really a test of my will.”

On the notion of a super heavyweight division on Raw: “I definitely think there’s enough interest there. I said, even back when 205 Live started, there should be a 305 Live. We have enough super heavyweights that are exciting to do some sort of division like that. But in the same aspect, I don’t want to be pigeon-holed into being just a super heavyweight guy. I think, in my personal opinion, it’s time for people that are world heavyweight champions to be heavyweight champions and eat some sandwiches. That’s where I’m taking it.”

On the backstage reaction to his match with Ivar: “Funnily enough, it was a locker room sellout, that match. I think there’s enough moments in that match where the guys backstage are actually ‘ooh-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ for things. So whenever I’m in a match that’s a locker room sellout, I’m like okay, that’s a thumbs up for me because the boys like it. But the office liked it as well. I think it’s something we’re gonna get to see more of, especially on Monday nights. Fridays, I’m not too sure about. I think SmackDown now is getting a bit more cruiserweight-heavy, so there might be a bit of a competition of the cruiserweights on Fridays and the super heavy’s on Mondays and see who can outdo each other.”