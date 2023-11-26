Bruce Prichard Names His All-Time Favorite Survivor Series Team

Bruce Prichard has seen plenty of Survivor Series teams come and go, and he named his favorite of all-time on his latest podcast. Speaking on Something to Wrestle With, Prichard noted that his all-time favorite is the “Million Dollar Team” from Survivor Series 1990 which saw the debut of the Undertaker alongside Ted DiBiase, Honky Tonk Man, and Greg Valentine.

“Did you really ask that question?,” Prichard answered in response to the question (per Fightful). “The Million Dollar Team, man. The debut of The Undertaker. The greatest team ever assembled in the Survivor Series.”

The team faced off with Dusty Rhodes, Koko B. Ware, Jim Neidhart, and Bret Hart and picked up the win, with DiBiase as the sole survivor of the match.