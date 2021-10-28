Bruce Prichard On Demolition Being Compared To The Road Warriors, How Brother Love Gimmick Came About

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed how the Brother Love gimmick came about, Demolition being compared to the Road Warriors, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on how the Brother Love gimmick came about: “It was pretty simple. I had this thing in my head about being a televangelist of sorts and having it based on all those that were doing it, and the guy it was probably based on the most was Robert Tilton. When you looked at everything, we didn’t do religion, we did love. Looking for a name, it was Brother whatever the fuck and I was like, well, I should be Brother something or another. They’ve got fathers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and all this other bullshit, I’ll brother and the first name should be Brother. So, since I didn’t talk religion and did love, I became Brother Love because I spread the word of love.”

On the creative plans for Hulk Hogan’s run as Mr. America in WWE in 2002: “It was pretty much the idea was to eventually shave Vince’s head and have a Hair vs. Mask Match and shave Vince’s head. Look, it was all based on the Midnight Rider angle that Dusty had done in Florida and everybody under the sun had done some version of it. This was our version of it with Hogan that eventually would bring Hogan back.”

On Demolition being compared to the Road Warriors: “I never got the Demolition comparison. There were a lot of people who looked at the Road Warriors as a cheap imitation of Demolition. So, there were fans who were only fans of Demolition, and when the Road Warriors came in, they saw them as imitations of Demolition. The people that were Road Warrior fans saw Demolition as cheap imitations of the Road Warriors. To me, they both wore face paint. But beyond that, they were two big body guys together and all that and they were different and unique in their own way.”

