Bruce Prichard On Formation Of Nation Of Domination In WWE, Chemistry Between The Rock & Farooq

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the formation of the Nation of Domination in WWE, the chemistry between The Rock and Farooq, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on the formation of the Nation of Domination in WWE and the idea behind the faction: “I remember the idea and just looking at different people and using the Nation of Domination as a vehicle for some other people to get over as well, and to have Ron [Simmons] be the leader of this group. It was kind of during the time where everything was a faction – from the Nation of Domination to DOA to Los Boricuas and on down the line. This was kind of the first of those groupings and a vehicle for Ron to be the leader.”

On Simmons’ reaction to the idea: “I think Ron was on board for the whole thing. I also think Ron saw this in the same way. It was his opportunity to step up and show his promo skills and be able to let other people do a lot of the work and let Ron sit back and shine.”

On whether race played a role in the original creation of the concept: “I think some people may have looked at it that way, but that wasn’t the intention in any way, shape, or form. That’s probably one of the reasons the people we put in it – from Crush to Savio Vega – that it was a diverse group with PG13 and everybody in it.”

On the dynamic between Simmons and The Rock in the Nation of Domination segments: “When you look at a lot of things, that’s where Rock was born. Rock went out and showed everybody he could cut a promo and be a heel. I don’t think Rock really wanted to do it – I know he didn’t, at first – but it was a pivotal point that this now was coming to fruition with what we were looking for Ron and the Nation of Domination to do, and that is make people. And that’s what happened with Rock. Just the subtlety – you got back and watch the transition, the subtlety of the looks that Farooq would shoot Rock and vice versa. It was just magic, and they did a great job with it.”

