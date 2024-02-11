wrestling / News
Brutus Creed Says Ivy Nile Is Stepping Into Her Own, Talks Diamond Mine’s Changes
The Creed Brothers have long been associated with Ivy Nile as part of the Diamond Mine, and Brutus recently shared his thoughts on Nile’s rise. Brutus spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:
On Nile’s evolution since joining the main roster: “I love it. She’s starting to show who she is and is starting to break out of that, ’Hey, I’m just a background character for the Creeds. She’s starting to show, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’ I’m very happy for her, I can’t wait. She gets recognized more in the airports than we do. She stands out. ‘What do you do for a living?’ They always come up to her.”
On the Diamond Mine’s journey in WWE: “It was hectic. It was different, but everything, at the end of the day, no matter what you do, if you do it to the best of your ability, it’s going to shine. We knew that if we just do things that are different and we stand out, eventually, and we progress, we’re going to show that. The cream rises to the top. That’s what happened, right.”
