Brutus Creed Wouldn’t Mind Fighting In the UFC ‘Once Or Twice’
February 2, 2024 | Posted by
Brutus Creed says he would not be adverse to making a crossover within TKO and fighting in the UFC once or twice. Creed is currently a member of the WWE Raw roster with his brother Julius, and he was asked by Fightful recently about the possibility of a crossover to fight for the UFC.
“Maybe once or twice,” Brutus noted. “I don’t know if I could do a whole living of taking a pounding on my face in the UFC. I’ll do a one-off or so.”
The UFC and WWE are of course under the same company now in TKO. Brutus and Julius are both former NCAA All-American wrestlers; Brutus was 30 – 0 in his final year and top-ranked in the US.
