– During last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia in their latest Continental Classic tournament matchup. After the match, AEW caught up with Danielson while he was in mid-meditation asking why he spit on Garcia at the end of their bout.

In an incredibly emotional, passionate interview, Danielson recalled how Garcia betrayed him over a year ago when Danielson wanted Garcia to join the Blackpool Combat Club. Instead, Garcia betrayed Danielson when he was facing Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title on the October 12, 2022 edition of Dynamite in Toronto. Below are some highlights and the interview clip:

Danielson why he spit on Garcia: “Sometimes I do things, and I don’t know why. And I come back here and meditate, and I figure out why. A lot of stuff comes up when I started that match. A lot of stuff that comes up from last year. Things I try to forget but my body remembers. Last year, telling Daniel Garcia that his entire life that he wanted to be a wrestler and not a sports entertainer. And then what happened? When I was facing Chris Jericho in a Ring of Honor World Title match, he completely betrayed me! And I get it. I get it! That happens in wrestling, but if he would’ve joined the BCC, I would’ve treated him like a son! I would’ve treated him like a son! It also brings up this fear that I’ve promised my daughter that this would be my last full-time year as a professional wrestler, and this fear of if the time I go home and I make that promise, and she doesn’t want me anymore. And I couldn’t articulate it when I was out there, but my body felt it. My body felt that fear because eventually, she’s going to grow up and she’s not going to want her dad around!”

On how Garcia needed him like his kids: “And am I giving up this thing that I love so much for somebody who might not even want me? But then, I’ve talked about this before, that’s when you have to look deep down to see if you truly understand what love is. I’m going to stop being a full-time wrestler, and I’m going to go back and be with my daughter. I’m going to be with my son, even when they don’t want me there because even if they don’t want me there, they need me there. You can see in Daniel Garcia, last year, he didn’t want me there. But a year later, one year later, he’s still struggling to find his identity. He needed me there. That doesn’t make the spitting right. But do you want to know why I spit on Daniel Garcia? That’s why.”

With the win, Bryan Danielson is now up 2-0 in the AEW Continental Classic and has six points. His next tournament matchup is against Andrade El Idolo, which airs later tonight on AEW Collision starting at 8:00 pm EST on TNT.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.