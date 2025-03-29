Bryan Keith Says He And Big Bill Need to Prove Themselves Tonight on AEW Collision

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), Bryan Keith spoke about the Learning Tree’s match with Top Flight on AEW Collision tonight and why he and Big Bill need to prove themselves. The episode airs on TNT and MAX.

He said: “Going into this match, we gotta prove ourselves. We gotta prove ourselves to Chris Jericho because shit’s been a little shaky in Learning Tree, as far as me and Bill trying to get the job done and get results out of the things that we’re involved in, but we’re going there to prove ourselves, prove ourselves to Chris Jericho, prove ourselves to ourselves, and just let us know we are the dudes that we say we are. We’re ready to work. We’re ready to go out there and dominate. And that’s what you can expect. Going out there with Top Flight, we know they’re one of the best tag teams here in AEW. So, you know, it’s not just going to be us steamrolling like that. It’s going to be a fight, and we’re looking for a fight. It’s not something we shy away from.”