Buddy Matthews Tweets Joker Image Ahead of AEW Dynamite

– On this week’s AEW Dynamite, there will be a Casino Ladder Match to determine the next No. 1 contender for the AEW World title. Confirmed competitors for the match include PAC, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Andrade El Idolo, and Matt Hardy. Additionally, there will be a Joker mystery entrant. Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews is perhaps teasing himself as that Joker entrant with a post today on Twitter. It merely features the tiny image of a joker or court jester. You can see his tweet below.

Buddy Matthews was released by WWE earlier in June. It was later reported in July by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was some interest in AEW in acquiring Matthews.