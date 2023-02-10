Bully Ray “Cannot Say Enough Positive Things” About The Gunns

The largely unforeseen triumph of The Gunns over The Acclaimed at AEW Dynamite this week may have left a number of fans confused and disappointed, but Bully Ray is not among them. The Hall of Famer took some time on Busted Open Radio to credit both Austin and Colten Gunn on their victory, citing their father Billy Gunn as a significant factor in their talent and training (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from Ray and listen to the full episode below.

On his evaluation of all three Gunns: “Both of those kids worked really hard. Their dad works very hard to instill the right qualities in them. They both have tons of charisma, they look the part, they act the part, and they work their part. They bump their asses off — I cannot say enough positive things about Colten and Austin Gunn. I also cannot say enough great things about Billy Gunn, who looks better than just about anybody else in the business and he’s 117 years old!”