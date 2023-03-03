Bully Ray Won’t Be Bringing Back The Dudley Boyz

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on a Dudley Boyz reunion and his friendship with D-Von. He also offered a perspective on MJF’s abilities as a heel for AEW and related his thoughts on other career moments from his history in the industry. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On the potential for reuniting the Dudley Boyz: “Physically I don’t think so because I don’t think that D-Von can do it anymore, we’ve had the conversation. And for the world to know, because people on social media take things out of context and run with sh*t, it’s ridiculous. [Crosses fingers] Me and Devon have been like this since day 1. There has never been an issue with me and Devon. All this shit that you like to run with, these clickbait headlines, fuck off!”

On why he didn’t continue with WWE when D-Von chose to: “That’s true though, but it didn’t cause a divide. I told Vince that I can’t do the Dudley thing anymore. I can’t do this Dudley thing the way that you want to do it, did it for a year. Vince sat me and D-Von down and said here’s what I want you to do. Work with The New Day, help them get over. Work with The Usos, help them get over. Work with The Wyatts, help them get over, and then whoever else we throw at you. You got it, no problem. The boss sat us down, this is how much he is paying us, this is what he needs. Ok, no problem. But after a year of doing it, I’m like ok, I am burnt on The Dudleys, I know I’ve got Bully Ray in the back pocket. I told D-Von upfront, I said listen, I don’t think I am going to re-sign. So we knew all of this. He re-signed and became a producer in the company, an employee in the company. Just recently they parted ways, but he had a great career there as a producer, did very well. It was never any animosity with D-Von, we talk all the time, we have done shows together. We are doing an autograph session in England, we got something coming up at the arena soon. It’s all good.”

On if there’s any heat or tension between the pair: “Zero, Zero, there’s nothing! D-Von said that Bubba has got his school and I’ve got my school. Well yeah, I moved out of Florida. D-Von wanted to do a school on his own, this is just normal stuff that went on. There’s zero heat.”

On MJF’s capacity as a heel: “People want to talk about Max like oh he is the best heel, but people love to hate Max. When Max comes out for his entrance, there’s a lot of smiling, there’s a lot of people like oh my God, what is he going to say? I can’t wait for the zinger! When Bully comes out, nobody is smiling, there is worry. I love Max to death, I am his biggest supporter and biggest fan, and he knows it. But it would be very easy for Max to go out there to a sea of boos, but also to a standing ovation. If they love you that much then they can’t hate you that much in that moment.”

On his most notorious powerbomb with Mae Young: “I was very hesitant, because it was an 80 year old woman. But after that first thing and I saw her attitude and everything, I’ve told the story a million times, but I was raring to go. I remember when Vince came to me and he was like I got it, I’ve got how we are going to get people to hate you. You’re going to put a woman through a table. Yeah, that’s gonna fucking work [shakes head]. They love us for it!”