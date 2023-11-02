Capital Championship Wrestling Issues Statement on Recent Issues, Steph de Lander Comments

Fightful reports that back on October 23, three champions for Capital Championship Wrestling announced their sudden departures from the company. Rebecca J. Scott, Christina Marie, and Ultra Violette announced they would be giving up their titles and leaving CCW. Other talent would eventually follow suit, with Gabby Ortiz claiming there was “mismanagement” with sponsorship money and talent pay.

They said in a statement: “In light of the recent actions taken by Capital Championship Wrestling that have greatly effected both the locker room and the fans, we have made a joint decision to relinquish our titles and take a permanent step back from CCW effective immediately. It is important to note that CCW’s actions in no way reflect our beliefs. We truly apologize to anyone that has been affected and hope our actions help prevent this from happening again. -Rebecca Scott, Christina Marie, Ultra Violette.”

The company has now released the following statement on the departures and money mismanagement claims. It reads:

We established CCW with the intention of providing a platform for talented women to showcase their abilities. We wanted to give countless skilled women who simply needed an opportunity. However, it is impossible to please everyone, no matter how hard we try. We would like to express our respect for the three wrestlers who have chosen to leave CCW. Nevertheless, we must address we made an error with one of our sponsors. We have acknowledged this mistake and apologized, and the Sponsor was refunded as soon as possible. And made good on other obligations to the Sponsor. We believe in honoring our commitments and ensuring that sponsorships contribute to various aspects of our operations, including venue expenses, production costs, travel arrangements for talents, and more. However, it is crucial to emphasize that our primary focus is taking care of our talent according to the agreed-upon terms. Our aim is to elevate women’s wrestling, and we extend an invitation to anyone who wishes to join us on this journey. We kindly request that you gather all the necessary information before taking action as we are transparent and have nothing to hide. While sponsorships are important for helping cover talent and operating costs. Frankly, we do not generate any revenue. Instead, we dedicate a significant amount of money each month out of our own pocket to entertain our fans and ensure that everyone has a memorable experience at our shows. Our talent is not merely a statistic or a booking; we consider them as a part of our family, and we want them to know this unequivocally.

Several wrestlers responded with quote tweets on Twitter (replies are turned off), including Steph de Lander. She wrote:

“Things I witnessed & experienced first hand:

-Almost every female talent guilted into working for a lower rate than usual

-Posters & trading cards created and sold using talents name & likeness without them knowing & not seeing a cent of the profit

-After my first show there was no hotel room for me so I got dropped at the airport at 3am for my 7am flight

-$100 missing from my pay envelope

-3 women (myself & two impact talent incl. one current champion at the time) booked in a hotel room with 1 bed

-Women working multiple matches on the show & only getting paid for 1 ”

CCW never replied and has since deleted their Twitter account.