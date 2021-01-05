Carlito Reacts To Not Appearing On Legends Night Edition Of RAW

As previously reported, several former WWE superstars who were scheduled to appear on Monday’s Legends Night edition of RAW didn’t actually appear on the show. One of those superstars was Carlito, who has since shared his reaction to not being on RAW.

Carlito took to Twitter after the show went off the air and simply tweeted a GIF to seemingly describe his thoughts on not appearing.

Candice Michelle and Mick Foley were the other two previously scheduled legends who did not appear on the show. Foley was recently quarantining after a bout with COVID-19, while no reason was given for Michelle not being used.

Carlito captured multiple championships in WWE before being released by the company in 2010.