Carmelo Hayes Says He Won’t Back Down From Kevin Owens

During the latest Smackdown Lowdown, Carmelo Hayes spoke about his match with Kevin Owens on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It will be a semifinal match in the US title tournament. Hayes said he will not back down from Owens.

Hayes said: “I’m glad I got to talk to Kevin for a second and just let him know that I’m not that guy. There’s so many guys around here that probably walk on eggshells around Kevin Owens, but I’m not going to be one of them. I am Carmelo Hayes. I am a former NXT Champion, just like Kevin Owens. On top of that, I am him, and one thing I won’t do is bow down or back down from anybody. So look at Austin, look at Grayson, look at how they’re treated by him. That’s being little bro’d. When you double punch somebody in the face, and you walk over their body that’s being little bro’d. When you’re disrespected on national TV, week in and week out, that’s being little bro’d. One thing you’re not gonna do to Carmelo Hayes is little bro me.”