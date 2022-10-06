Cary Silkin Recalls CM Punk Asking About ROH Being For Sale

Cary Silkin recently recalled CM Punk asking about whether Ring of Honor for sale years back. The former ROH owner spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about how Punk reached out to him about whether the company was for sale at the time. Silkin didn’t mention when the contact from Punk took place. You can check out some highlights below:

On Punk approaching him about potentially buying ROH: “There was interest. Very, very minor, minor interest. So minor, it was done through a text message of him wanting to buy Ring of Honor. Right? It was one line of a text, and I’m saying, ‘This is how you approach?’ I don’t care if you’re buying a wrestling company or you’re buying an umbrella from the lady down the street. Maybe you should call her, right? Anyway, but that was brief.”

On Punk being less overt about his interest: “He didn’t say he. He just asked. No, no, no, no, no. He just wanted to know what I was thinking of. If I would sell the product, right?”

On the process not going far: “This has not been for a f***ing scandal, dude. It’s like [if] I would text you and just out of left field [go], ‘Hey Nick, how’s your love life?’ It was like, ‘What?’ Anyway, I responded and never heard back. That’s the whole story.”