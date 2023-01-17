wrestling / News

Celebration Of Don West’s Life To Take Place In May

January 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Don West Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The late Don West will receive a celebration of his life in May. As reported, the longtime TNA announcer passed away on December 30th after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. PWInsider reports that the celebration will take place at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington on May 20th.

You can find out more information at a website honoring West. The site also allows people to share their memories of the beloved personality and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Don West, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading