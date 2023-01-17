wrestling / News
Celebration Of Don West’s Life To Take Place In May
January 17, 2023 | Posted by
The late Don West will receive a celebration of his life in May. As reported, the longtime TNA announcer passed away on December 30th after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. PWInsider reports that the celebration will take place at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington on May 20th.
You can find out more information at a website honoring West. The site also allows people to share their memories of the beloved personality and more.
