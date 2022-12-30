After battling cancer for some time, former TNA announcer Don West has passed away at the age of 59. West’s former broadcast partner Mike Tenay confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera.”

West had been battling brain lymphoma since June 2021. In September of that year, the cancer went into remission after eight weeks of chemotherapy and 13 radiation treatments, but came back in December.

411 would like to offer our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Mr. West.