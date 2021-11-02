wrestling / News

Chad Gable Wants a Rematch With Finn Balor

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chad Gable Otis Alpha Academy WWE

Chad Gable is looking for another shot at Finn Balor after losing to him on last night’s WWE Raw. Balor defeated Gable in one-on-one action on last night’s show, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to suggest a stipulation match against Balor.

Gable wrote:

“My move. Your win. Touché.

Losses like this don’t sit well with The Master.

2/3 Falls? Best of 7? Ironman Match? I don’t care what it is… let’s run it back.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chad Gable, Finn Balor, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading