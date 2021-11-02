Chad Gable Wants a Rematch With Finn Balor

Chad Gable is looking for another shot at Finn Balor after losing to him on last night’s WWE Raw. Balor defeated Gable in one-on-one action on last night’s show, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to suggest a stipulation match against Balor.

Gable wrote:

2/3 Falls? Best of 7? Ironman Match? I don’t care what it is… let’s run it back.”

— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) November 2, 2021