Chad Gable Wants a Rematch With Finn Balor

Chad Gable is looking for another shot at Finn Balor after losing to him on last night’s WWE Raw. Balor defeated Gable in one-on-one action on last night’s show, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to suggest a stipulation match against Balor.
Gable wrote:
“My move. Your win. Touché.
Losses like this don’t sit well with The Master.
2/3 Falls? Best of 7? Ironman Match? I don’t care what it is… let’s run it back.”
