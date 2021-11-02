Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.1.21  

Monday Night Raw

Date: November 1, 2021

Location: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

It’s time to start the final two months of the year and we are getting them going in a big way with Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women’s Title against Bianca Belair. There is always the chance of a title change around Survivor Series time, as WWE might need to make sure that a champion doesn’t lose at Survivor Series by having them lose earlier. Let’s get to it.

The opening video looks at Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair to set up the title match.

Belair talks about how we got here and recaps her feud with Lynch. Her failures are opportunities to get better and now Becky is going to see what she can do.

Lynch talks about how hard it is to be here and she might have even heard some booing. All that is going to do is inspire her.

Women’s Title: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Lynch is defending and the trash talk is on in a hurry. Belair powers her down with a waistlock, setting up the handspring moonsault. Lynch bails out to the floor and catches Belair with a jawbreaker outside. The hair is pulled but Belair uses it to pull Lynch into the post, setting up a suplex.

We take a break and come back with Becky tripping her down but a suplex is countered into a small package. Some dropkicks give Belair a breather and it’s time for an exchange of rollups. Lynch gets most of the Disarm-Her but Belair powers up and they crash out to the floor as we take another break.

Back again with Lynch grabbing a triangle choke but Belair powerbombs her way to freedom. Lynch stops a charge with a boot and goes up, only to get caught in a gorilla press. That’s countered into the Manhandle Slam for two and they head outside. This time Belair plants her face first onto the announcers’ table and hits the Glam Slam for two back inside. Lynch goes up top but gets caught in the KOD. That’s big trouble so Lynch grabs the turnbuckle pad and pulls it off to escape. Belair is sent into the exposed buckle and a rollup with tights retains Lynch’s title at 18:29.

Rating: B. This felt similar to the Sasha Banks vs. Belair match from Wrestlemania, as Belair was relying on straight power and athleticism while Lynch did what she could to survive.. I was a bit surprised by the ending as I was expecting a title change more than once in there. I’m not sure how long Lynch is going to hold the title, but whoever takes the title from her is going to look like a big deal.

Rey Mysterio, with Dominik Mysterio, says Austin Theory is great at what he does…and here is Theory to interrupt. Theory says he’s going to do to Rey what he did to Dominik, but Rey is ready to show what the Mysterio name means.

Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

Dominik Mysterio is here with Rey and we see the picture Theory took of them backstage before the match (what a great touch). They start fast with Rey hitting a hurricanrana into the corner. Theory is right back up with a suplex for two and it’s off to something like a torture rack to plant Rey again. The rolling dropkick has Rey in more trouble but he sends Theory outside to change momentum. A DDT on the floor keeps Theory down and we take a break.

Back with Rey having to fight out of a bearhug so Theory goes up top. That’s broken up and Theory is sent hard into the corner off a hurricanrana. An exchange of dropkicks keeps Theory down but he takes Dominik down like a villain should. Rey knocks him into 619 position but Dominik slaps Theory in the face. The 619 and splash hit but the referee calls for the DQ off the slap.

Rating: C. This accomplished two things at once, as Theory gets another win so he can keep bragging, while also furthering the Mysterio split. That’s a nice piece of booking, as Theory continues to be one of the better pushed guys on the show in a long time. It’s rather refreshing, as Theory really is that good and was somewhat wasted down in NXT (where he was fun, but not so good).

Rey isn’t happy with Dominik but it doesn’t stop Theory’s photo.

We recap Seth Rollins winning last week’s ladder match to become #1 contender.

Here is Rollins, with his contract, for a chat and he is on top of the world. Last week, he won a grueling ladder match to become the new #1 contender. It feels good to be where he belongs because he came here to be the biggest star on Raw. Now we can look at the fine print, but here is Big E. to interrupt. Big E. talks about Rollins refusing his handshake last week but Big E.’s aunt told him to not think a thing of it.

Rollins talks about how he lost respect last week when Big E. turned down the handshake. We hear about some of Big E.’s most important wins bug Rollins knows Big E. isn’t on his level. They can have their title match and Rollins can take that from him so Big E. can go back and be a joke with his friends. Big E. doesn’t like Rollins making fun of King Xavier and he REALLY doesn’t like him making fun of Kofimania. The challenge for the title match is on for tonight but hold on a second, because Rollins isn’t 100%. They’ll do this on his terms, but here is Kevin Owens to interrupt.

Owens doesn’t want to hear it from Rollins, especially because of that suit. He has heard a bunch of people calling themselves the face of Raw but they are forgetting THIS FACE RIGHT HERE. Last week Rollins won the ladder match, but people were talking about Owens’ performance in the match instead.

Owens promises to give everything he has every week and to always keep fighting. It might be for three more months or three more years (oh my) but he’ll give the fans something to remember. Since Rollins isn’t going tonight, how about Owens faces Big E. for the first time ever tonight? Rollins likes the idea but both of them tell him to shut up. Big E. is down for a first time ever match with Owens. Rollins is a wildcard here and a title change wouldn’t stun me. I’m not sure if it’s a good idea, but it seems to be on the table.

Earlier today, Carmella and Zelina Vega talked about how amazing they were. They didn’t realize that Nikki Ash and Rhea Ripley were right next to them and Zelina says Nikki’s mask compliments her before talking trash about it as they walk off. Ripley comes up and says they heard that so the challenge is on for later. The depth of stories involving women in WWE is remarkable.

Rhea Ripley/Nikki Ash vs. Carmella/Zelina Vega

Non-title because the Women’s Tag Team Titles are quite the waste of time. Carmella gets masked up so Vega yells at Ripley to start, earning herself a big running shoulder. It’s off to Carmella, who gets knocked down as well, setting up a dropkick from Ripley. We see a bunch of the other women in the back as Ripley picks Carmella up and hands it off to Ash for a dropkick to the knee.

Nikki hits a crossbody off the apron to take both of them down and we take a break. Back with Carmella chinlocking Ripley and handing it off to Vega for the same. That’s broken up as well and it’s quickly off to Ash. A fisherman’s neckbreaker plants Vega for two and Carmella posts Ripley. Carmella distracts Ash and it’s the Code Red to give Vega the pin at 8:17.

Rating: C-. This was another match where they were trying to make it work but the Women’s Tag Team Titles are so devalued that it is hard to care about the results. I do like Vega getting a pin to keep her momentum going and I can’t even get annoyed at the champs losing this time. I’m sure the title match will be an epic showdown though, because that makes up for everything else.

The Alpha Academy comes up to Big E., who just happens to be standing in the right place. Chad Gable offers to help Big E. from this place turning into Monday Night Rollins again. We hear about how Gable just earned his Masters from Full Sail as the valedictorian with a 4.0. Just look at what Gable did with Otis and imagine what he could have done with Big E. as Gable beats up Finn Balor.

Video on Veer. Maybe he can win a match next time.

Chad Gable vs. Finn Balor

Otis (who is looking jacked) is here with Gable. Balor gets taken down to start but is right back with a wristlock. The basement dropkick rocks Gable and Balor snaps off some armdrags. Gable grabs an abdominal stretch but Balor hiptosses his way to freedom and double stomps Gable’s chest.

The shotgun dropkick misses though and Gable grabs the ankle lock but the attempt at a grapevine is countered into a cross armbreaker. That’s reversed into the ankle lock again but this time Balor rolls through and hits another double stomp. Gable German suplexes him for two and goes up, where the moonsault hits raised knees. Balor takes WAY too long setting up the Coup de Grace and gets superplexed back down, only to tie the legs up for the small package to pin Gable at 5:43.

Rating: B-. They were working hard in a short match here and packed in a lot. What matters here is that they didn’t waste time and Gable looked like a real threat to Balor. It takes a lot to make someone seem like they escaped instead of winning and they pulled it off here. Good stuff here and it was much better than I was expecting.

We look back at RKBro retaining the Tag Team Titles over Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode last week.

Riddle runs into Ziggler and Roode and talks about dogs. Ziggler cuts him off and says pay attention while RKBro is on commentary because tonight is a preview of the rematch.

We see a video on Titus O’Neil having a school named after him for his work in the community. That’s pretty incredible and he deserves all kinds of credit for what he has done.

Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode

RKBro is on commentary, which is treated as a big deal. They also seem to have a remixed version of their themes, which is an even bigger deal. Roode headlocks Ford to start and we get a LOUD Randy chant. Ford hiptosses Roode down and Dawkins comes in to suplex Ford onto him for two. Back up and Roode takes Dawkins into the corner for the tag to Ziggler.

That doesn’t last long as Roode is back in, only to get splashed in the corner. Roode tries a hanging DDT of his own but gets backdropped to the floor, much to RKBro’s delight. The Profits take Roode and Ziggler down but stop to stare at RKBro as we take a break. Back with Dawkins still in trouble as Roode and Ziggler take their turns on him. Dawkins manages a quick Silencer on Ziggler and a suplex on Roode, allowing the hot tag to Ford.

The pace picks way up, including a high crossbody and Blockbuster to give Ford two. Roode rolls him up for two but Ford gets the same off of a crucifix. A catapult sends Ford into a DDT for two and everything breaks down. Ford busts out the huge flip dive onto the floor (which even draws RKBro to their feet) but here is Omos for a distraction, allowing Ziggler to slam Ford down for the pin at 11:15.

Rating: C+. Good action here and RKBro being impressed by the Street Profits made it look more impressive. The Profits are the kind of addition to any division that is going to boost things up automatically as they can have an exciting match with anyone and that is more than what they did here. Granted it helps having Roode and Ziggler as opponents. Throw in Omos as a monster and this was a nice way to go.

Post match Omos takes out the Profits and Riddle without much effort. Orton is fired up but isn’t crazy enough to go after Omos.

We look at Damian Priest going nuts and beating T-Bar into oblivion last week.

Priest says that side of him has always been there but he doesn’t like letting it out. If T-Bar wants to throw a chair at him, he is going to a dark place and taking people with him. Tonight, T-Bar has a chance to get very acquainted with the Damian in him.

Damian Priest vs. T-Bar

Non-title and No DQ. Graves describes Priest as “the walking embodiment of the eternal battle between good and evil.” Remember when wrestlers were just called things like “big” or “bad”? They go straight to the floor with Priest sending him into the barricade. It’s already time for the table but the delay lets T-Bar kick him in the face. The table is set up at ringside but T-Bar has to escape a chokeslam. Priest gets posted but is fine enough to kick T-Bar in the face. T-Bar crotches him on top though and it’s a super Samoan drop to send us to a break.

Back with Priest slugging away to get out of trouble, including a jumping enziguri. The spinwheel kick connects and the Broken Arrow gets two. Priest goes up top but gets pulled back down with a chokebreaker for a very near fall. Priest gets his arms tied in the ropes and T-Bar pulls out a kendo stick, because the chair is just too basic.

T-Bar breaks the stick over Priest’s chest and ribs, leaving a bunch of welts. Priest cuts off a charge with the broken stick and hits a heck of a clothesline. Now it’s time for the chair, with Priest looking all nutty. A bunch of chair shots rock T-Bar and the chokeslam puts T-Bar through the table (which exploded) at ringside. Back in and the Reckoning finishes what used to be T-Bar at 12:57.

Rating: B. This was all about showcasing Priest, but T-Bar was FAR more like the Dijakovic days and that is long overdue. Priest looked like a killer here though and that is something we have only seen glimpses of for the last several months. I could go for more of this and I think WWE realizes they have something with him being this kind of a monster.

Post match Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez come out to say they are here to breathe new life into Raw. Crews says Priest will have the chance to meet him in combat and lose the US Title. I was hoping the green lights were Keith Lee but this is better than nothing.

Reggie asks John Morrison about his meditating but has to escape the goons, because THIS is what needs to be on both shows. After Reggie escapes, the goons all yell at each other.

Smackdown Breakdown.

We look back at Becky Lynch cheating to retain the title.

Lynch says she didn’t cheat to win but half of the audience booed her. Those people are fickle because they were the same people cheering her on the way up. It’s time for Bianca Belair to go to the back of the line so someone else can step up. Cue Liv Morgan for the staredown.

Seth Rollins comes up to Kevin Owens and says they might not like each other but maybe they can scratch each others’ backs. Maybe he can help Owens win tonight and slow Big E. down and then Owens can get the first title shot. Owens is thrilled but threatens violence if Rollins gets involved.

Big E. vs. Kevin Owens

Non-title. Owens takes him straight down into an early chinlock, which is reversed into a headlock for a change. With that broken up, Owens hits a hard elbow to the face, which only seems to annoy Big E. The Big Ending is reversed into a reverse DDT for two, setting up a middle rope dropkick.

Big E. is back up and tosses Owens around without much effort. The apron splash misses though and Owens hits the Cannonball off the apron. Cue Seth Rollins to join them at ringside though and we take a break. Back with Owens hitting a superplex for two but his clotheslines just fire Big E. back up. They slug it out until Owens’ Stunner is blocked, allowing Big E. to hit the belly to belly.

Owens sends him into the corner for the Cannonball and the Swanton connects for two. The Rock Bottom out of the corner gives Big E. two of his own but Big E. gets shoved off the top. Another Swanton hits knees so Big E. spears him through the ropes. Rollins hits Big E. with a cheap shot though (which Owens clearly saw) so Owens covers for two, only to get reversed into a crucifix to give Big E. the pin at 12:46.

Rating: B-. This was the near hoss fight and that’s what you would have wanted from these two. Rollins being the X factor here was hardly a surprise but it makes a lot of sense. I know it isn’t likely to last but I’m digging the false hope that we might not have to sit through champions vs. champions again at Survivor Series. I’m not sure what Owen is going to be doing either, but I can go for seeing more of him if WWE is trying to keep him around.

Post match, Big E. sees the replay and asks why Owens tried to cover him after Rollins cheated. Owens swears he didn’t know what happened because he was half knocked out. Instead he blames Rollins for what happened and issues the challenge for next week. Owens apologizes to Big E. again and gets the Big Ending to end the show.

Results

Becky Lynch b. Bianca Belair – Rollup with tights

Austin Theory b. Rey Mysterio via DQ when Dominik Mysterio interfered

Carmella/Zelina Vega b. Nikki Ash/Rhea Ripley – Code Red to Ash

Finn Balor b. Chad Gable – Small package

Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode b. Street Profits – Slam off the top to Ford

Damian Priest b. T-Bar – Reckoning

Big E. b. Kevin Owens – Crucifix

