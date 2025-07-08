Charlotte Flair Recalls Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ Last Year Amid Fertility Treatment & More

Charlotte Flair had a difficult time last year amid her recovery from injury and fertility journey, something she opened up about in a recent column. During her piece for The Players Tribune that was published on Thursday, the WWE star spoke about undergoing fertility treatment as she attempted to come back from the injury she suffered in December of 2023 while also dealing with the breakup of her marriage. You can see some highlights below:

On undergoing fertility treatment: “In February, I started my fertility journey. That’s a complicated topic…… and honestly it’s a topic that society doesn’t make very easy to talk about. But I’m going to try to be open about it here, as much as I can, because it’s not something I’m ashamed of. I’m not ashamed to say that I feel the pressure of being a female athlete who has 1) a biological clock (one I’m constantly reminded of), and 2) a ‘happy ending’ in mind that involves love, and marriage, and a family of my own. I’m also not ashamed to say I went through four rounds (five tries) of fertility last year, with no luck. And I’m not ashamed to say that that process gutted me, and spiritually exhausted me. ”

On hitting “rock bottom” last summer: “I think my rock bottom moment was probably sometime last summer, when I was flying around the country for second opinions (Chicago, San Francisco, New York, I went everywhere). Around this same time, I developed tendinitis in my knee from going too hard in my rehab, which of course set my rehab back more. And then also around this same time, I went from trying to save my marriage to facing the fact that I was getting a third divorce. And it’s like each thing just fed into the other. Like: I couldn’t do jumping exercises because of my fertility…but those are exactly the exercises I needed to rehab my knee. Or: It felt like the stress from my fertility had harmed my marriage…but then it felt like the stress from my divorce was now harming my fertility. It was like for an entire year, I just couldn’t win. I was trying so damn hard, at all these things…but it’s like the harder I tried, the worse everything got.”

On public perception of her: “I’m sure some people will read this and have jokes about it and that’s fine. I know how some people see me…and I know how mean they can be about what they think they know about my life. But I’m not writing this for those people…..this isn’t for my haters. Honestly, this isn’t even for my fans. This is for myself. This is for the version of me that’s spent so much of my personal life needing to be liked, and so much of my romantic life wanting to be loved, and so much of my professional life trying to be hated…that I think I’ve lost my own compass sometimes in the middle of all of that. So I guess I’m working on finding it again. And I think putting this out there…owning what’s happened to me…is a pretty good start.”