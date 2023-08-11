Chelsea Green Invites People to Audition To Be WWE Women’s Co-Champion With Her

Chelsea Green needs a new tag team partner as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and she says she’s taking auditions. As reported, Sonya Deville is out of action due to an ACL tear and Green posted a clip of her interview with Corey Graves for this Friday’s After the Bell.

In the video, Green says she has options and may rename the titles to the Undisputed Unified World Heavyweight Women’s Tag Team Champion (without an S). She also noted that she was willing to audition people as “Chelsea’s Got Talent” and shared the clip on Twitter, writing:

“Chelsea’s Got Talent auditions THE WWE Woman’s Tag Team Champion invites YOU to audition. Please submit your full name, entry video & include any hidden talents I may be able to use to my advantage, as your tag team partner. POSTING THIS BEFORE @wwe MANAGEMENT & ADAM PEARCE CUT IT FROM MY @afterthebellwwe interview! This episode is available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.@wwegraves @kev_egan”

🚨 Chelsea’s Got Talent auditions 🚨

