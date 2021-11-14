wrestling / News

Chris Dickinson Injured at NJPW Battle of the Valley

November 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Dickinson NJPW Battle in the Valley

Chris Dickinson suffered an injury during last night’s NJPW Battle of the Valley. During Saturday’s show, Dickinson suffered an injury during his match alongside Brody King against Bateman & Misterioso. Fightful reports that the injury came during a frog splash and that after the match, Dickinson stayed on the mat and had ice applied to his hamstring. He was stretchered to the back.

Dickinson took to Twitter after the event, writing:

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dickinson for a quick and full recovery.

