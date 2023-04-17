Chris Jericho Explains His AEW Factions Via Rock Band Analogues

Speaking recently on the Battleground Podcast, AEW’s Chris Jericho offered a few comparisons between his two primary factions within the promotion (via Wrestling Inc). Using famous rock groups as illustrative categories, Jericho explained how he sees the differences between The Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society. You can find a few highlights from Jericho and watch the complete episode below.

On the dynamics of The Inner Circle: “I think when The Inner Circle was first formed, it had almost a Guns N’ Roses vibe to me. We had five guys that had completely different looks, yet when you put them together, it looked cohesive and cool. The first group picture we took, I said, ‘That looks really cool. There’s five different guys, but everyone fits.’ And it was much more of a wild pack of dogs, I think with The Inner Circle.”

On the tone of the JAS: “I think the Jericho Appreciation Society is much more finesse. I think the Jericho Appreciation Society is much more character. And also too, to me, if the Inner Circle’s Guns N’ Roses, the JAS is the Rolling Stones. We’ve got chicks in the band now, we’ve got an extra guitar player so to speak, with the six guys.”