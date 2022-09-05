wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Defeats Bryan Danielson At AEW All Out

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

The Liontamer defeated the American Dragon as Chris Jericho beat Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out. Jericho defeated Danielson at Sunday’s PPV, picking up the win as Daniel Garcia watched from the back after a back and forth battle with the Judas Effect.

After the match, the rest of the Jericho Appeciation Society came out (minus Garcia) to celebrate with Jericho. You can see clips from the match below.

Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading