Join 411’s Live AEW All Out Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW All Out coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas and due to a matter of rain and delayed things, I’m your live coverage guy for All Out (at least for Zero Hour; someone may step in after but we’ll see). We have an absolutely ginormous card tonight that is big enough that I’m not going to get into it, but it’s headlined by CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in the main event for the AEW World Title. Tony Khan needs to return his card sizes to a relatively normal level, that’s all I got to say about that.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start with Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara starting to make up but they get distracted by Ruby Soho and Ortiz, who run them down and start assaulting them before the match has even begun!

AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match

Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz

Sammy rolled in and the match starts as Soho hits a DDT on Guevara and Ortiz hits a DVD. Soho with a rana off the ropes, cover for two and Sammy is already bleeding from the forehead. Ortiz rakes Sammy’s back and whips him into the corner, Soho whipped at him but he goes up and over, kicks Ortiz. Soho on Guevara’s shoulders and Tay kicks her down, then Sammy and Tay make out.

Tay mocks Ruby and then lays in some shots to the back. But Soho with a backdrop driver! Ortiz tags in, Sammy comes in and gets taken down. Ortiz turns Sammy inside out with a lariat, he grabs Sammy and hits a inverted suplex! Soho goes up top but Tay knocks her down, Tay goes into the ropes and is launched into a Canadian Destroyer. Guevara with a big senton, cover for two.

Soho with a missile dropkick onto Tay and lands on Sammy with a senton at the same time. All four people down, Soho gets to the apron and the ref is checking on Tay — Anna comes out and pulls Soho off the apron, but Ruby sends Anna into the steps! Soho in but gets caught in a Gory hold, Ortiz up but the babyfaces both counter and take down the champs for a double two-count! Ortiz sends Guevara to the floor and goes with, Ruby goes up top but gets nailed by Tay with an elbow. They’re up top — SUPERPLEX TO GUEVARA AND ORTIZ ON THE FLOOR!

Tay rolls Ruby in and goes for a kick, but Ruby catches it and knees Tay in the face. She goes into the ropes but Anna grabs her foot, Tay catches Soho and hits the Tay-KO, she covers and that’s three.