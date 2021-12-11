wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Files Trademark For Painmaker Character
Chris Jericho is looking to take ownership his Painmaker gimmick, filing a trademark application for the character. Fightful reports that Jericho filed the application on December 6th for the character, which is described as follows:
”The mark consists of a full figure design of a character comprising a fedora, a leather jacket having spikes protruding therefrom, a scarf, and a painted face.
“Mark For: This trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable image files containing trading cards, artwork, photos, or memes authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multimedia file containing artwork, text, audio, and video relating to trading cards, artwork, photos, or memes authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”
Jericho was hospitalized this week in the UK, though he gave an update today noting that he’s feeling good and will be okay.
