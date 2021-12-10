Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Feeling Good’ After Hospitalization

As reported last night, Chris Jericho was hospitalized in the UK for a non-COVID health issue, forcing Fozzy to cancel their show in Swansea tonight. The announcement stressed that it was a non-COVID related issue, and treatable.

In a statement to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho himself said: “I’m feeling good. They just wanted to observe me overnight and I’m in the right place. Not COVID related. Tour has been amazing. 100 percent sold out and crowds have been absolutely nuts.”