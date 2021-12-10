wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Feeling Good’ After Hospitalization
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
As reported last night, Chris Jericho was hospitalized in the UK for a non-COVID health issue, forcing Fozzy to cancel their show in Swansea tonight. The announcement stressed that it was a non-COVID related issue, and treatable.
In a statement to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho himself said: “I’m feeling good. They just wanted to observe me overnight and I’m in the right place. Not COVID related. Tour has been amazing. 100 percent sold out and crowds have been absolutely nuts.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent
- Bayley, Big E., Mustafa Ali & More Share Love For Jeff Hardy Following WWE Release
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’