Chris Jericho Reveals His Favorite Match From His Most Recent NJPW Run, Wrestlers He’s Had Great Chemistry With Right Away

During a live Facebook Q&A, Chris Jericho discussed the one wrestler he thought he’d have great chemistry but didn’t, and revealed his favorite match from his most recent NJPW run. Highlights are below.

On wishing he could have had more time to work with Okada: “My match with Okada was really good but I think it could be better if I had more time with him. I think Okada, I’d like to have had another match with him. Perry Saturn was another guy, we’ve never had a great match, and we should have.”

On his favorite match from his most recent NJPW run: “Some guys you click with right away, like Tanahashi, I thought our match was incredible, couldn’t have asked for a better match, it was my favorite match that I had in New Japan, even more than the Kenny match.”

On guys he had great chemistry with right away: “Sometimes you just don’t have great chemistry, other times you step in the ring with someone for the first time, Kenny Omega, Tanahashi, Shawn Michaels. The Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania 19 was the first time we ever had a match together.”

