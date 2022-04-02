Chris Jericho Predicts AEW’s Tony Khan Will Take Over Wrestling & Sports Entertainment in 5 Years

– AEW star and Sports Entertainer Chris Jericho made a bold prediction on Twitter last night following ROH Supercard of Honor XV. Jericho predicted that AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan in five years would take over both the pro wrestling and sports entertainment business in North America.

Jericho tweeted, “Prediction. @TonyKhan is going to take over both the #SportsEntertainment AND #ProWrestling business in North America within the next 5 years. So let it be written…so let it be done!”

Later on, former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt), responded, “Tell him I can babysit the Jaguars if he gets too busy.” You can view that exchange below.

Tony Khan is now CEO & President of AEW, and he’s also the new owner of ROH after announcing the purchasing of the company from Sinclair last month.

