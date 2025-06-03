Chris Masters Weighs In On Potentially Signing With WWE Or AEW

Chris Masters recently shared his thoughts on potentially signing with a major promotion like WWE or AEW. Masters has been a fixture on the independent wrestling scene since he left WWE in 2011, and he was asked in an appearance on Italian Wrestling Channel about if he would be open to joining a major promotion.

“Yeah, I mean I’m always open to that,” Masters said (h/t to Fightful). “It’s just — it’s not really up to me. I guess I could make a phone call, but I just kind of figured that if they were interested in having me for anything, they might reach out.”

He continued, “WWE knows how to reach me. I’d be open to AEW as well.”

Masters most recently competed at NWE Purgatory last month.